Cowboys re-sign special teamer C.J. Goodwin

  
Published March 16, 2023 10:22 AM
nbc_pft_zekereleased_230316
March 16, 2023 08:47 AM
While the Cowboys are moving on from Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not counting out the possibility of him landing back in Dallas.

One of the Cowboys’ top special teams players will remain in Dallas.

C.J. Goodwin, who is listed as a cornerback but plays almost exclusively on special teams, re-signed with the Cowboys today, according to multiple reports.

Goodwin hasn’t played a single snap of defense the last two years but has consistently been one of the Cowboys’ leaders on special teams.

The 33-year-old Goodwin bounced around at three different small colleges, playing both football and basketball, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014, and didn’t get into a game until 2016. But since finding his niche on special teams he has emerged as a valuable player in Dallas, and now he’ll stick around.