Cowboys re-sign special teamer C.J. Goodwin

One of the Cowboys’ top special teams players will remain in Dallas.

C.J. Goodwin, who is listed as a cornerback but plays almost exclusively on special teams, re-signed with the Cowboys today, according to multiple reports.

Goodwin hasn’t played a single snap of defense the last two years but has consistently been one of the Cowboys’ leaders on special teams.

The 33-year-old Goodwin bounced around at three different small colleges, playing both football and basketball, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014, and didn’t get into a game until 2016. But since finding his niche on special teams he has emerged as a valuable player in Dallas, and now he’ll stick around.