Cowboys special teams players KaVontae Turpin, C.J. Goodwin ruled out

KaVontae Turpin has scored the Cowboys’ only touchdown on Sunday Night Football. Turpin, though, is done for the night.

The Cowboys have ruled out him with an ankle injury.

Rico Dowdle has replaced Turpin as the kick returner, and rookie Deuce Vaughn is returning punts.

Cowboys core special teams player C.J. Goodwin tried to play through a shoulder injury after being fitted with a shoulder harness. But the team since has ruled him out, too.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a field goal drive, going 39 yards in six players. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 50-yarder to close the Cowboys’ deficit to 21-10.