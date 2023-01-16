 Skip navigation
Cowboys take 6-0 lead on Dalton Schultz’s 22-yard touchdown catch

  
Published January 16, 2023 03:45 PM
nbc_hhmb_cowboysbucspreview_230116
January 16, 2023 02:06 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal their favorite BetMGM plays ahead of Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card clash.

Monday Night Football started out slowly with each team going three-and-out on their first two possessions. The Cowboys had minus-5 yards and the Bucs 3 with Dak Prescott and Tom Brady struggling.

But the Cowboys put a drive together on their third try.

They went 80 yards in seven plays, getting help on a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Akiem Hicks. The Bucs defensive lineman landed with his full body weight on Prescott. That moved Dallas across midfield.

The Cowboys scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz, who was wide open. Brett Maher missed the extra point.

Prescott now is 3-of-6 for 40 yards, and Tony Pollard has five carries for 30 yards.

Cowboys backup tight end Peyton Hendershot is questionable to return with a thigh injury.