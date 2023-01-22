 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Cowboys take 6-3 lead after Dalton Schultz touchdown, blocked PAT

  
Published January 22, 2023 02:31 PM
nbc_pft_boys9ers_230119
January 19, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the long-standing history between the Cowboys and 49ers and assess if San Francisco having an extra two days of preparation on Dallas actually is an advantage.

The Cowboys have taken a 6-3 lead on the 49ers, again missing an extra point.

Brett Maher, who missed four extra points last week and one in Week 18, had his first try Sunday blocked by
Samson Ebukam. It appeared, though, that the low kick was going to be wide left anyway.

Fox reported pregame that the Cowboys have a longer list of 2-point plays ready in case Maher struggles. They may need to pull out those.

The Cowboys scored on a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz with 9:25 left in the second quarter. Schultz had two touchdowns last week.

It completed a 14-play, 74-yard drive.

The Cowboys converted a fourth-and-one from the San Francisco 19 on a 4-yard run by CeeDee Lamb.