Cowboys trade Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins for Noah Igbinoghene

The Cowboys and Dolphins are swapping defensive backs.

Dallas is trading Kelvin Joseph to Miami for Noah Igbinoghene, according to multiple reports.

Joseph, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys last year with one start. He was on the field for just 14 percent of the club’s defensive snaps but 66 percent of special teams snaps.

Igbinoghene was the No. 30 overall pick in 2020 and has appeared in 32 games with five starts. He recorded his first interception last year while playing 21 percent of defensive snaps and 9 percent of special teams snaps.

Miami declined Igbinoghene’s fifty-year option in the spring, so he will become a free agent in March.