Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Cowboys’ Will McClay counters Deion Sanders’ “ashamed” criticism

  
Published May 2, 2023 03:49 PM
May 1, 2023 04:14 PM
Jim Trotter joins Brother from Another to break down Isaiah Bolden being the only HBCU player drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and explains how the draft process for players at small schools impacts their path to the NFL.

The Patriots selected defensive back Isaiah Bolden of Jackson State, the only player from an HBCU program to hear his name called on draft day.

That prompted University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who previously coached at Jackson State, to tweet that he’s “ashamed ” of the 31 teams that did not select a single HBCU player.

Bolden, who was drafted in the seventh round, agreed with Sanders.

“Only time I’ll speak on this,” Bolden said. “I agree 1000 percent with his statement. [I’m] beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the Patriots. Let’s get to work.”

On Tuesday, Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay was asked about the criticism leveled at the NFL by Sanders, who spent part of his playing career with the Cowboys.

“Deion’s doing a great job of promoting HBCUs and promoting Colorado and all those things,’' McClay said, via Mike Fisher of SI.com. “And so that’s part of what the deal is . He wants to see players drafted. We want to draft good football players and good football players come from everywhere.”

NFL teams signed 20 HBCU players as undrafted free agents, including three of Sanders’ former players at Jackson State. McClay’s team, the Cowboys, have agreed to terms with one HBCU player -- Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land.

“There’s not a conspiracy against drafting HBCU players,” McClay said. “We’re looking for players that can come from anywhere. I think that we’ve had the opportunities in the NFL in having things to highlight the HBCU schools.

"[But] I think the players have to have draftable grades [to be drafted].”