Curiously, David Bakhtiari repeatedly used “they” when talking about the Packers

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari created some waves on Tuesday by floating a theory regarding the potential outcome of the current three-way logjam between Green Bay, the Jets, and Aaron Rodgers.

Along the way, Bakhtiari made some curious pronoun choices.

Fans -- especially Packers fans who own stock in the franchise -- love to refer to their favorite team as “we.” Bakhtiari, in laying out the possibility that the Packers will pay Rodgers to not play, referred to the team repeatedly as “they.”

“The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not,” tackle Bakhtiari said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably if you’re betting more people are gonna think they’re gonna be bad than good, right? Isn’t that fair to say? So then they’ll be like, ‘Well, we’re gonna suck anyways. We want what we want, and we’re not gonna bend to anyone. So we’ll just eat it. . . . We’ll pay you, we don’t care.” (Emphasis added.)

The “they” thing happened enough to prompt some to check to be sure Bakhtiari is still on the team.

He is. And last month’s restructuring suggests that he will be. With a $9.5 million roster bonus and $5.5 million of base salary converted to a signing bonus, a pre-June 1 trade would trigger a $38 million cap charge for 2023. A post-June 1 trade would cut that number in half. Still, why do the restructuring if the Packers are ready to move on?

The real question is whether Bakhtiari is ready to move on. With the team possibly regressing post-Rodgers and given that Bakhtiari repeatedly shed “we” for “they,” it’s hard not to wonder whether he’d prefer to follow Rodgers wherever he may go.