D.C. Defenders move to 5-0 before more than 35,000 in St. Louis

For the second time in less than a week, more than 35,000 fans showed up to watch a pro football game in St. Louis. This time around, they saw the home team lose to the last unbeaten team in the XFL.

The D.C. Defenders moved to 5-0 with a 28-20 win over the Battlehawks, in front of 35,868 fans.

Last Sunday, St. Louis had an official attendance of 38,310.

Down 28-12, the Battlehawks cut the margin against D.C. to eight in the fourth quarter, via a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. McCarron to Steven Mitchell, Jr. and a two-point conversion. The Battlehawks were driving for another score, but an interception by D.C. defensive back Michael Joseph with less than a minute to play put the fork in the ‘Hawks.

Running back Abram Smith carried the D.C. offense, with 218 rushing yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt, with a long run of 70 yards. D.C. had only 90 total passing yards.

McCarron completed 22 of 34 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for St. Louis.

St. Louis is now 3-2, two games behind D.C. in the XFL North division. Seattle is also 3-2.