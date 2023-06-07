 Skip navigation
D.J. Humphries returns from back injury

  
Published June 7, 2023 05:41 PM
D.J. Humphries admits he rolled the dice “a little bit” in choosing not to undergo surgery this offseason. The Cardinals left tackle ended last season on injured reserve with a back injury, missing the final nine games.

He has spent the offseason rehabbing.

On Wednesday, Humphries participated in some of practice for the first time.

“Have you ever been to ISS [in-school suspension]? Or silent lunch, or anything like that?” Humphries said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “That’s what it felt like. I had to train in the weight room , watching all the guys run around [on the field] with the windows up. It was like, ‘Is this about torturing me? Is this what we’re trying to do?’

“To finally be out there with the guys, running around, talking a little junk, it was fun. It was fun.”

Humphries insists he never feared the back injury ending his career, saying he had to stay out of those “mental rabbit holes.”

The Cardinals drafted Paris Johnson in the first round and still have Josh Jones, who started at left tackle after Humphries was injured last season. The team, though, is counting on Humphries.

“We’re going to need good football from him,” coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He’s one of the guys I lean on. That’s what we want to build our team with.”