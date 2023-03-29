 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
D.J. Montgomery to work out for Cowboys

  
Published March 29, 2023 01:04 PM
nbc_pft_cowboyselliot_230328
March 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe Ezekiel Elliott will land and explain why it’s likely to be decided after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys will be taking a look at a potential addition to their wide receiving corps on Friday.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that D.J. Montgomery will work out for the team. Montgomery’s workout will take part alongside the team’s annual “Dallas Day” workout for local draft-eligible prospects.

Montgomery spent time on the Texans practice squad last season and made the only three regular season appearances of his career with the Jets during the 2021 season. He caught three passes for 36 yards for the AFC East club.

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks earlier this month and have CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, KaVxontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Simi Fehoko back from last season.