D.J. Montgomery to work out for Cowboys

The Cowboys will be taking a look at a potential addition to their wide receiving corps on Friday.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that D.J. Montgomery will work out for the team. Montgomery’s workout will take part alongside the team’s annual “Dallas Day” workout for local draft-eligible prospects.

Montgomery spent time on the Texans practice squad last season and made the only three regular season appearances of his career with the Jets during the 2021 season. He caught three passes for 36 yards for the AFC East club.

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks earlier this month and have CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, KaVxontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Simi Fehoko back from last season.