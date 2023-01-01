D.J. Moore touchdown gives Panthers 14-0 lead over Buccaneers
Published January 1, 2023 09:02 AM
nbc_csu_carvtb_221229
With the NFC South crown on the line, Chris Simms explains why he believes in the strong Carolina Panthers defense vs. Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.
The Panthers are taking it to the Buccaneers so far.
D.J. Moore caught a 24-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to make the score 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Darnold floated a dime right over Moore’s shoulder down the left sideline for the score. The quarterback is now 8-of-11 passing for 112 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Interim head coach Steve Wilks elected to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 36, and Darnold completed a pass to Moore for a 7-yard gain, helping set up the score.
Moore has three catches for 57 yards so far.
The Bucs had a chance to get on the board earlier in the second quarter, but Ryan Succop missed a 53-yard field goal short and to the right.