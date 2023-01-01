D.J. Moore touchdown gives Panthers 14-0 lead over Buccaneers

The Panthers are taking it to the Buccaneers so far.

D.J. Moore caught a 24-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to make the score 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

Darnold floated a dime right over Moore’s shoulder down the left sideline for the score. The quarterback is now 8-of-11 passing for 112 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks elected to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 36, and Darnold completed a pass to Moore for a 7-yard gain, helping set up the score.

Moore has three catches for 57 yards so far.

The Bucs had a chance to get on the board earlier in the second quarter, but Ryan Succop missed a 53-yard field goal short and to the right.