D.K. Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s treated it like he’s a vet already

  
Published June 8, 2023 08:32 AM

The Seahawks added to their group of receivers by selecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft.

After veteran Tyler Lockett said he thinks the rookie is “going to be phenomenal ” earlier this week, D.K. Metcalf had some praise of his own for the Ohio State product.

“I mean, he’s come in and he’s treated it like he’s a vet already ,” Metcalf said in his Wednesday press conference. “He knows how to run routes. He knows his body. He knows how to catch. So, it’s really just teaching him the playbook — and he’s already ahead of the curve of learning the technique that [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal is] teaching.

“So, he’s just fitting right in with the drills and with the plays that we’re calling.”

Last year, both Metcalf and Lockett finished with over 1,000 yards receiving. Tight end Noah Fant was third on the team with 50 receptions and 486 yards.

If Metcalf and Lockett are right about Smith-Njigba, the rookie receiver should be in that mix toward the top in 2023.