Dak Prescott fourth-down rushing touchdown ties game 7-7

The Cowboys went backwards on their first drive. But they recovered well to get down the field on their second and tie the Chargers at 7-7.

Quarterback Dak Prescott kept a read-option on fourth-and-1 in the red zone and had a clear path to the paint, scoring an 18-yard touchdown.

It was Prescott’s first rushing touchdown of the 2023 season.

Prescott started the drive with consecutive completions to receiver CeeDee Lamb for 11 and 23 yards.

Through two drives, Prescott is 3-of-5 for 41 yards. He’s also rushed for 22 yards.