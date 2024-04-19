Dak Prescott meets with police in rape investigation

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned the tables on his rape accuser by suing her and her lawyers for extortion. She has since filed a police report.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott has met with police who are investigating the situation.

“We reported their criminal behavior to the Prosper Police Department and have been fully cooperative with them,” attorney Levi McCathern said, per Hill. “When Ms. Shores doubled down on her false claim of sexual assault and reported it to the Dallas Police Department, we proactively reached out to cooperate with them as well. Dak has nothing to hide. He did nothing wrong. . . . He has and will continue to fully cooperate with any investigation, knowing the truth is on his side.”

The incident allegedly happened in early 2017. While it’s too late for a sexual assault lawsuit to be filed against Prescott, other civil claims have been made.

It all started because the alleged victim’s lawyers contacted Prescott and demanded $100 million to settle her claims. Prescott decided to sue the alleged victim and her lawyers.

It’s an unusual and aggressive move by Prescott. However, it’s the kind of reaction that is consistent with true innocence. The wrongfully accused don’t hide behind the right to remain silent. They shout their position from the rooftops. Which is what Prescott has done.

Whether he’s ultimately exonerated will be determined by the appropriate authorities.