Dak Prescott: We put everything into this and got punched in the mouth

If Sunday night’s game was a measuring stick, it showed the Cowboys are falling far short of the frontrunners in the NFC.

The 49ers dominated Dallas en route to a 42-10 victory that reinforced their position at the top of the conference. They gained 421 yards and allowed just 197, forced four turnovers and put the game away long before the final whistle. It was a stark turnaround from the beating the Cowboys handed the Patriots in Week Four and quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t try to make it look any better than it was when he discussed what unfolded on the field at Levi’s Stadium.

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Only a couple weeks ago, it was humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 108-13 in their three wins, but they’ve now been beaten 70-26 in their two losses. They’ll need to find some way to avoid moving from peaks to valleys over the rest of the season if they want to show they have a place among the best teams in the league by the end of the year.