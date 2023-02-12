 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Dallas Goedert’s catch stands, Eagles stretch lead to 27-21

  
Published February 12, 2023 04:20 PM
The first play of the first Eagles drive of the second half looked like it was going to end in disaster, but Philly was able to bounce back

Running back Miles Sanders was initially ruled to have caught and fumbled a short pass from Jalen Hurts and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned the ball for what would have been his second touchdown of the game.

Replay showed Sanders never possessed the ball, however, and the Eagles were able to keep the ball moving on a third down completion to tight end Dallas Goedert. A pass to Quez Watkins picked up eight more and a run by Kenneth Gainwell kept the Eagles moving into Chiefs territory.

Watkins couldn’t reel in a deep ball and a delay of game penalty left the Eagles with a third-and-13 that they appeared to convert via a 17-yard pass to Goedert. The Eagles rushed to the line to run another play, but officials blew the ensuing play dead because the Chiefs didn’t have time to match Philly’s substitutions.

After that whistle, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid challenged Goedert’s catch but the call stood and the Eagles had the ball on Kansas City’s 30-yard-line. Hurts converted another quarterback sneak for a first down before the Chiefs finally snuffed out Gainwell on a short pass.

Jake Elliott came on to hit a 33-yard field goal and the Eagles are up 27-21 with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.