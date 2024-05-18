 Skip navigation
Dallas Turner favored over Laiatu Latu to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

  
Published May 18, 2024 07:03 AM

Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner is a slight favorite over Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Turner, whom the Vikings traded up to No. 17 overall for, is listed as a +400 favorite at DraftKings.com. Latu, the first defensive player drafted at No. 15 overall, is at +550.

The defensive rookie of the year has been a pass rusher four of the last five years, so it’s no surprise that the oddsmakers see a pass rusher winning it again this year. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is Texans pass rusher Will Anderson.

The next-best odds belong to Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Rams defensive end Jared Verse, both at +1100. Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is at +1200, Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson and Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy are at +1300, and Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is at +2000.