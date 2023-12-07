Dalton Schultz, Denzel Perryman downgraded to non-participation in practice

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a hamstring injury. But he was downgraded Thursday from limited to not practicing.

Schultz’s 40 catches and 455 receiving yards rank third on the team.

His backup, Brevin Jordan, had a career-best game Sunday with three catches for 64 yards.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder) also went from limited participation Wednesday to sitting out Thursday’s on-field work. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee) went from full to DNP.

Five players, though, took a step in the right direction.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and safety Jimmie Ward (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Defensive end Will Anderson (shoulder), receiver Noah Brown (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were full participants. Anderson and Brown were limited Wednesday and Tunsil did not practice.

Right tackle George Fant was the only player who remained the same, missing a second consecutive day of practice.