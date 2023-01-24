 Skip navigation
Dalvin Cook makes it to non-Pro Bowl Pro Bowl

  
Published January 24, 2023 10:33 AM
The injury to Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has opened a spot on the non-Pro Bowl Pro Bowl roster. That spot for the game that won’t be played will go to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards on 264 carries in 2022, his fourth 1,000-yard season.

He becomes the sixth Vikings player to join the NFC non-Pro Bowl Pro Bowl team.

The move comes at a time when chatter has increased that Cook possibly has played his last game with the Vikings. He has a $10.4 million salary in 2023, and $2 million of it becomes fully guaranteed on March 17.

The cap-strapped Vikings could squeeze him to take less, or they could just cut him and replace him, either with Alexander Mattison or someone else.