Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damar Hamlin among five finalists for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

  
Published January 20, 2023 06:56 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230120
January 20, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect kickers to shine, especially Brett Maher from the Cowboys, and star playmakers to ball out, such as Deebo Samuel and Dexter Lawrence, in the Divisional Round.

The NFL Players Association has announced the five finalists for this year’s Alan Page Community Award.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr., Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. All five finalists were weekly Community MVPs during the 2022 season and the winner will be announced during the NFLPA’s press conference during Super Bowl week.

Hamlin was honored in Week 18 after donations to his Christmas toy drive surged to nearly $9 million after he went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Bengals. Jones provided Thanksgiving dinners in Boston and Auburn, Alabama, Leno hosted 25 days of charitable events as part of his Leno Claus initiative, Waller shared his own history of addiction with and assited those who are also battling it, and White honored his late father shortly after his death by providing turkeys and Thanksgiving meal kits in his hometown and in Tampa.

All weekly winners received a $10,000 donation to their foundation or charity of his choice. The winner will receive another $100,000 donation from the NFLPA.