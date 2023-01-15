 Skip navigation
Top News

Damar Hamlin is watching today's game from home

  
Published January 15, 2023 07:30 AM
January 14, 2023 10:01 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Damar Hamlin, who was in the Bills' building just 12 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will watch today’s game from home as he continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest on the field 13 days ago.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

Hamlin’s decision to stay home, rather than attend the game, apparently came down to this morning. We had heard conflicting things about Hamlin’s plans, and the Associated Press also had conflicting reports about whether Hamlin would attend in person. Ultimately, it appears that his medical team urged him to rest at home.

Bills fans look forward to the moment when they’ll be able to cheer Hamlin in person again, but it will be at least another week before that happens.