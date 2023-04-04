Damar Hamlin joins Panthers for AED, CPR training and education courses

Players rarely take part in events at team facilities other than their own, but Bills safety Damar Hamlin teamed up with the Panthers for an event on Monday.

The NFL joined several other organizations, including Hamlin’s foundation, in starting The Smart Heart Sports Coalition earlier this year. The goal of the group is to improve nationwide CPR education and automated external defibrillator (AED) access in the wake of their role in saving Hamlin’s life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game late last season.

On Monday, the Panthers hosted CPR and AED training and education courses for employees of Tepper Sports Entertainment, players on the Panthers roster, and season-ticket holders. Panthers co-owner Nicole Tepper said the experiences of Hamlin and Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who was also saved after a cardiac arrest, inspired her to host the event.

“Once I saw Nicole at the Super Bowl, telling me about the event , [the] first thing I said was, ‘I’ll be there,’” Hamlin said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “As you can see, anywhere I can [go], everywhere around the world, I just want to keep raising awareness and trying to get as many people that we can CPR certified. Because you never know when you can be that hero.”

In addition to the training, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation made a donation to the American Heart Association to support further efforts to spread the availability and awareness of life-saving measures.