 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin joins Panthers for AED, CPR training and education courses

  
Published April 4, 2023 02:56 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230331
March 31, 2023 09:11 AM
From Super Bowl Sunday to the first weekend of the NFL season, Mike Florio and Peter King name their favorite sports days from any league each year.

Players rarely take part in events at team facilities other than their own, but Bills safety Damar Hamlin teamed up with the Panthers for an event on Monday.

The NFL joined several other organizations, including Hamlin’s foundation, in starting The Smart Heart Sports Coalition earlier this year. The goal of the group is to improve nationwide CPR education and automated external defibrillator (AED) access in the wake of their role in saving Hamlin’s life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game late last season.

On Monday, the Panthers hosted CPR and AED training and education courses for employees of Tepper Sports Entertainment, players on the Panthers roster, and season-ticket holders. Panthers co-owner Nicole Tepper said the experiences of Hamlin and Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who was also saved after a cardiac arrest, inspired her to host the event.

“Once I saw Nicole at the Super Bowl, telling me about the event , [the] first thing I said was, ‘I’ll be there,’” Hamlin said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “As you can see, anywhere I can [go], everywhere around the world, I just want to keep raising awareness and trying to get as many people that we can CPR certified. Because you never know when you can be that hero.”

In addition to the training, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation made a donation to the American Heart Association to support further efforts to spread the availability and awareness of life-saving measures.