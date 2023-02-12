 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin on playing again: Eventually. That’s always the goal

  
Published February 12, 2023 01:07 PM
nbc_nflawards_damar_230209
February 9, 2023 10:18 PM
In a special moment at the 2022 NFL Honors, Damar Hamlin gives a powerful speech alongside the Bills and Bengals medical staffs and doctors form the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin danced with childhood teammate Miles Sanders before pregame warmups. The Eagles running back ran up to Hamlin, who was standing behind the end zone, and the two briefly danced before sharing a handshake and a hug.

It was a remarkable sight, given Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

First responders who saved Hamlin’s life, along with Hamlin, were recognized at midfield before Super Bowl LVII.

It is Hamlin’s third public appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week after he attended his team’s divisional round playoff loss to the Bengals.

NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer has guaranteed that Hamlin will play football again, and Hamlin was asked about returning to the field during a recorded interview with Michael Strahan on Fox.

“Eventually. That’s always the goal,” Hamlin told Strahan, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Buffalo News. “Like I said, as a competitor, I’m trying to do things just to keeping advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

With 6:12 remaining in the first quarter of the Week 17 game, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to the ground.

Strahan asked Hamlin if he remembers standing up.

“That’s something I don’t really want to get too deep in the details of,” Hamlin said. “That’s something I’m still trying to work through, you know, why that happened to me.”