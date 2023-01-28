 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Damar Hamlin posts video thanking everyone for their love and support

  
Published January 28, 2023 02:07 PM
nbc_pft_billsmoreexplosive_230125
January 25, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Josh Allen no longer being on a rookie contract restricts the Bills’ ability to bring in difference makers due to the salary cap.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their love and support in the aftermath of the cardiac arrest that he suffered on the field in Cincinnati 26 days ago.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody,” Hamlin says in the video, “I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful . This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take you all on this journey with me.”

The video should hopefully quiet down those who claim that Hamlin actually died that night, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that a double was used last Sunday when he attended the playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills.

The full message lasts nearly six minutes . In it, Hamlin thanks by name the various people who saved his life and helped get him on the road to recovery, along with everyone who supported him -- including the Bills organization and fans who supported him throughout the entire ordeal, and everyone who donated to his foundation.