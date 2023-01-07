 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin: The love has been overwhelming, I’m thankful for every single person

  
Published January 7, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_pft_hamlinupdate_230106
January 6, 2023 07:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King provide a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health status and discuss the role that the Buffalo Bills' medical staff played on Monday night in saving Hamlin's life.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has continued recovering and posted on Instagram on Saturday afternoon to thank his millions of well-wishers.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote . “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin is still in critical condition, but he is breathing on his own, speaking to teammates over FaceTime, and showing no signs of neurological damage. His doctors have said his progress this week has been remarkable.

Still, Hamlin himself noted that he’s on a long road, and doctors have declined to give any time frame for when he will be out of the hospital. He’s going to keep counting on the support he’s been receiving this week.