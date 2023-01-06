 Skip navigation
Damar Hamlin to Bills: I love you boys

  
Published January 6, 2023 06:13 AM
nbc_pft_billsmovingforward_230106
January 6, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King react to Josh Allen's and Sean McDermott's press conference comments, and preview Sunday's AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition has improved to the point that he had his breathing tube removed and he was able to speak to his teammates during a team meeting on Friday.

At a press conference later in the day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott relayed some of what went on during that call. McDermott called it “amazing, touching” to see Hamlin after a trying week and the entire team “stood up right away and clapped for him” when Hamlin appeared on screen.

McDermott said that Hamlin flexed his muscles while on the screen and also made a heart gesture with his hands before delivering a message to his teammates.

“I love you boys,” Hamlin said.

McDermott said that Hamlin’s progress over the last couple of days has “been a release on the pressure valve” for the entire team and it has made it easier to put attention on this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The results of games are small in relation to the news of Hamlin’s progress, but that progress has made it possible for everyone to think about football after a couple of days when it felt like the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.