Damar Hamlin visited Bills Saturday

  
Published January 14, 2023 01:27 PM
With Skylar Thompson in line to start for Miami and Raheem Mostert ruled out, Mike Florio and Peter King can't see the Dolphins doing enough on offense to be able to keep the ball away from the Bills and pull off the upset.

The Bills got a special visitor a day before their playoff debut.

Linebacker Matt Milano posted a picture to Instagram of safety Damar Hamlin at the team’s facility and shaking hands with someone. It’s the first time Hamlin’s been spotted at the team’s facility since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati in Week 17.

Hamlin was released from the hospital in Cincinnati last Monday and transferred to a facility in Buffalo. He was discharged from that hospital on Wednesday.

The Bills host the Dolphins on Sunday and Hamlin’s Saturday visit to the facility may mean that he’s feeling well enough to make an appearance at the game as well. That would make for quite a moment at Highmark Stadium and mark another milestone in Hamlin’s remarkable recovery.