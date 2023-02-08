Damar Hamlin wins the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been named this year’s winner of the Alan Page Community Award.

After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati, many people showed their support for his recovery by donating to a GoFundMe page Hamlin established for a toy drive while he was still in college in 2020. Hamlin hoped to raise $2,500, but more than $8 million poured into the effort in the wake of his collapse and Hamlin formally established the Chasing M’s Foundation to manage the money.

Hamlin was on hand at a press conference in Phoenix to accept the award and shared one of his favorite quotes while giving a brief acceptance speech.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Hamlin’s foundation or the charity of his choice in honor of the award.