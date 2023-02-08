 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Damar Hamlin wins the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

  
Published February 8, 2023 10:40 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinlove_230130
January 30, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to a video update from Damar Hamlin, where the safety thanks everyone for all the support he has received, and question what next steps will look like.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been named this year’s winner of the Alan Page Community Award.

After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati, many people showed their support for his recovery by donating to a GoFundMe page Hamlin established for a toy drive while he was still in college in 2020. Hamlin hoped to raise $2,500, but more than $8 million poured into the effort in the wake of his collapse and Hamlin formally established the Chasing M’s Foundation to manage the money.

Hamlin was on hand at a press conference in Phoenix to accept the award and shared one of his favorite quotes while giving a brief acceptance speech.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Hamlin’s foundation or the charity of his choice in honor of the award.