Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Damar Hamlin’s community toy drive is flooded with millions in donations

  
Published January 3, 2023 03:33 AM
January 3, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Damar Hamlin's fundraiser, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, which aims to positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

Those who care about the game of football and the human beings who play it have great concern today about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. That concern is being expressed through millions of dollars in donations to the charity Damar Hamlin supports.

He set up a Go Fund Me page to support his foundation’s community toy drive. Damar Hamlin had a very modest goal of $2,500.

As of this posting, the donations have exceeded $3.4 million , with more than 132,000 donations.

It’s amazing but not surprising. It’s a way for people to show their feelings and to channel their emotions toward something positive.

The endless stream of contributions reminds me of the final scene of It’s A Wonderful Life, where everyone in town shows up with anything they have to help George Bailey. In this case, the numbers will keep going up, as more people who are concerned for Damar Hamlin take the opportunity to show their concern, their respect, and their raw, basic love for their fellow man.