Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dan Campbell: At the very least, we’re playing one more game on a great stage

  
Published January 4, 2023 09:08 AM
nbc_pft_billsbengalsgame_230104
January 4, 2023 08:08 AM
With the NFL announcing Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what options the NFL has to proceed with the regular season following the Damar Hamlin injury.

The Lions will play the Packers on Sunday Night Football for the last matchup of Week 18, a showcase game for a Detroit team that started the season 1-6 winning seven of its last nine games.

Now at 8-8, head coach Dan Campbell said his team “stayed the course” to play a game of consequence for the last matchup of the regular season.

“I just know for us, it means something that we climbed back out of the cellar and got ourselves in position to play for one more meaningful game here before the year ends, man,” Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “And that’s a step in the right direction .”

Campbell noted he’s not shying away from what this game could mean for the Lions in his conversations with the team, noting, “It will be played like a playoff game.”

“You say what it is. You say the reality of it and you say the reason why that’s where they want you at,” Campbell said. “And then you say, hey man, we’ve got nothing to lose here. We go in and we’ve got nothing to lose. We cut it loose and let’s have the time of our life and let’s find a way to win this game.

“The bottom line is, I can just gauge the room and you can feel it. I mean, we get to be on the big stage, man, and our guys are excited about that. One way or another, we get to play one more game — at the very least, we’re playing one more game. And it’s just going to be on a great stage. And everybody’s going to see it. And our guys, one way or another, I think they’re going to embrace it, I really do — no matter what happens.”

But, the Lions may be eliminated from playoff contention by the time the game kicks off. If the Seahawks beat the Rams in the 4:25 p.m. ET window, Detroit will be out. But the Packers will still be the NFC’s No. 7 seed if they win on Sunday night.

Regardless, Campbell said he’s expecting his team to be motivated.

“It’s us or it’s nobody,” Campbell said. “I think that’s the most important thing.”