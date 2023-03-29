Dan Campbell embraces expectations for Lions in 2023

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell embraces expectations for Lions in 2023

  
Published March 29, 2023 01:55 PM
nbc_pft_qbneedscale_230323
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993 when they were NFC Central champs.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide, now 35, is the only player on the team’s roster who might have a memory of that season. Head coach Dan Campbell was only a teenager.

The Lions, though, have the best odds of winning the division and Campbell is the favorite for coach of the year honors.

The team’s offseason thus far has Lions fans excited, other teams taking notice and Campbell embracing the expectations.

“It’s about raising expectations, you know?” Campbell said. “We’ve got to be thinking that way, and everything we do has to be with that type of purpose. Our standard has always been about winning, man. You’re trying to win every game, but ultimately, I think to take the next step, man, you’re shooting for the division.

“You win the division, and you get a home game, then the rest takes care of itself. That’s the next part of the process. Every team should want to go to the Super Bowl every year. . . . I think we’re positioned much better to swing with the big boys this year. Now I can’t tell you what that means in win totals, but that is the goal, man. We’ve got to go get this division.”

The Lions went 9-8 last season, their first winning season since 2017. They last went to the playoffs in 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.