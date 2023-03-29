Dan Campbell embraces expectations for Lions in 2023

The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993 when they were NFC Central champs.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide, now 35, is the only player on the team’s roster who might have a memory of that season. Head coach Dan Campbell was only a teenager.

The Lions, though, have the best odds of winning the division and Campbell is the favorite for coach of the year honors.

The team’s offseason thus far has Lions fans excited, other teams taking notice and Campbell embracing the expectations.

“It’s about raising expectations, you know?” Campbell said. “We’ve got to be thinking that way, and everything we do has to be with that type of purpose. Our standard has always been about winning, man. You’re trying to win every game, but ultimately, I think to take the next step, man, you’re shooting for the division.

“You win the division, and you get a home game, then the rest takes care of itself. That’s the next part of the process. Every team should want to go to the Super Bowl every year. . . . I think we’re positioned much better to swing with the big boys this year. Now I can’t tell you what that means in win totals, but that is the goal, man. We’ve got to go get this division.”

The Lions went 9-8 last season, their first winning season since 2017. They last went to the playoffs in 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.