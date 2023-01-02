 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Having chance to make playoffs at Lambeau next week as special as it gets

  
Published January 2, 2023 04:38 AM
nbc_pft_packersvikings_230102
January 2, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reflect on Aaron Rodgers' post-game Week 17 comments and blame the Packers QB for not helping young receivers and causing Green Bay to get off to a slow 4-8 start to the season.

The Lions have gone from 1-6 to 8-8 this season and they’ve seen a number of young players make the kinds of contributions that create excitement about the future, but there’s still much for the team to play for in the present.

Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Bears means they head into Week 18 with a chance of making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. They’ll need a win on the road against the Packers and a loss by the Seahawks to make that happen.

A more straightforward path to the postseason would exist had the Lions done better against the Panthers in Week 16, but head coach Dan Campbell is only focused on what’s ahead for his team.

“I think it’s just so special ,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “It’s as good as it can get. I mean, seriously. You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years, and to go earn your right to potentially get in. I know this: We’re guaranteed to get one more week, and I just think this is as special as it gets.”

With two first-round picks and five in the first three rounds on top of what’s already on hand, there’s little reason to wonder why Campbell believes the Lions “need to be competing for a division championship” in 2023. If all goes their way in Week 18, they can do that with some playoff experience under their belt.