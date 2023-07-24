Dan Campbell: We’re not worried about Marvin Jones’ back issue

The Lions placed Marvin Jones on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp.

But the veteran receiver shouldn’t be out for too long.

"[H]e had a little back issue right before he came here,” head coach Dan Campbell said in his Monday press conference. “It’s nothing major, but we knew we weren’t going to start him out at practice, so we just NFI’d him. But he’s improving and we’re not in any hurry right now to try to get him back.

“We’ve got three more and then a day off and then we’ll kind of assess it here as it goes, but we’re not worried about it.”

After spending the last two seasons with the Jaguars, Jones rejoined the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal. Jones, 33, caught 46 passes for 529 yards with three touchdowns for Jacksonville last year.