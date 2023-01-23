Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos

As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired.

Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed he’d target Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator. And it was Bevell who served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator during the best years of quarterback Russell Wilson’s career with the Seahawks.

Bevell spent seven seasons in Seattle, 2011 through 2017. The team went to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one, with Bevell and Wilson working together. Bevell also served as offensive coordinator in Minnesota from 2006 through 2010, in Detroit from 2019 through 2020, and in Jacksonville for Urban Meyer’s ill-fated lone season of 2021.

In 2022, Bevell served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Dolphins.

Of course, it’s possible that Wilson -- who reportedly wants Sean Payton to coach the team -- isn’t interested in a reunion with Bevell. But maybe he should be. With Quinn, a former Seahawks defensive coordinator bringing a Seattle-style approach to the defense, Bevell could take Wilson back to the future.

Which could make Bevell the best person to become Russell’s Denver density .