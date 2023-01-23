 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos

  
Published January 23, 2023 05:59 AM
nbc_pft_wilsonpayton_230120
January 20, 2023 08:48 AM
Russell Wilson apparently wants Sean Payton to be his head coach in Denver, and Wilson reportedly has reached out to Payton in order to make his intentions known. Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate whether or not it would be a good fit for all involved parties.

As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired.

Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed he’d target Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator. And it was Bevell who served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator during the best years of quarterback Russell Wilson’s career with the Seahawks.

Bevell spent seven seasons in Seattle, 2011 through 2017. The team went to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one, with Bevell and Wilson working together. Bevell also served as offensive coordinator in Minnesota from 2006 through 2010, in Detroit from 2019 through 2020, and in Jacksonville for Urban Meyer’s ill-fated lone season of 2021.

In 2022, Bevell served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Dolphins.

Of course, it’s possible that Wilson -- who reportedly wants Sean Payton to coach the team -- isn’t interested in a reunion with Bevell. But maybe he should be. With Quinn, a former Seahawks defensive coordinator bringing a Seattle-style approach to the defense, Bevell could take Wilson back to the future.

Which could make Bevell the best person to become Russell’s Denver density .