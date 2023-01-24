Dan Quinn schedules second interview with Cardinals

The Cardinals are set to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton for the first time later this week and they are also moving forward with a second round of interviews.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is set to fly Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in for a second interview. Quinn met with the team virtually last weekend.

Quinn has also interviewed with the Broncos and Colts and he’s seen as a strong contender for the job in Denver after also interviewing with the Broncos during their 2022 search for a head coach. There’s been no word of a second interview in Denver — Quinn’s first meeting with the team was in-person — but they are bringing Sean Payton in for another conversation.

Quinn was 43-42 in five-plus seasons as the Falcons head coach and he took them to Super Bowl LI after the 2016 season.