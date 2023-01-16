 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn set to interview with Broncos Friday

  
Published January 16, 2023 09:44 AM
nbc_fnia_florioseanpayton_230114
January 14, 2023 07:51 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding head coach changes, given three of the five teams with vacancies have received permission to interview Sean Payton.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a big game on Monday night, but the Broncos aren’t waiting to see the result before setting up their head coaching interview with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Broncos on Friday.

It will be the second straight year that Quinn interviews with the team. He met with Denver after they fired Vic Fangio in 2022, but returned to the Cowboys for a second season and the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was fired after 15 games.

The Broncos are set to interview Sean Payton and Raheem Morris on Tuesday. They are also expected to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this week and have interviewed Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw, and Jim Caldwell.