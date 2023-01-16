Dan Quinn set to interview with Broncos Friday

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a big game on Monday night, but the Broncos aren’t waiting to see the result before setting up their head coaching interview with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Broncos on Friday.

It will be the second straight year that Quinn interviews with the team. He met with Denver after they fired Vic Fangio in 2022, but returned to the Cowboys for a second season and the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was fired after 15 games.

The Broncos are set to interview Sean Payton and Raheem Morris on Tuesday. They are also expected to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this week and have interviewed Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw, and Jim Caldwell.