Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer limited at Bills practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called cornerback Dane Jackson day-to-day after he left last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a knee injury and the first injury report of the week brings some positive news about his availability for this Sunday against the Bengals.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first report of the week. The Bills noted that they only held a walkthrough, so his participation was estimated for a full session.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) were also limited. No Bills players sat out of practice altogether.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were listed as full participants.