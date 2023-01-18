 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer limited at Bills practice

  
Published January 18, 2023 09:27 AM
Bills head coach Sean McDermott called cornerback Dane Jackson day-to-day after he left last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a knee injury and the first injury report of the week brings some positive news about his availability for this Sunday against the Bengals.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first report of the week. The Bills noted that they only held a walkthrough, so his participation was estimated for a full session.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) were also limited. No Bills players sat out of practice altogether.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were listed as full participants.