Daniel Jones: I’d love to be back, but there’s a business side of it, too

  
Published January 22, 2023 01:42 PM
The Giants have some work to do in the coming weeks.

Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are scheduled to become free agents in March.

In the locker room after Saturday’s loss to the Eagles, Jones was non-committal about wanting to return to the Giants. A day later, Jones said he would “love” a future with the Giants, but he acknowledges it’s uncertain at this point.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here,” Jones said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I have nothing but love and respect for this organization. I’d love to be back . But we’ll see, and there’s a business side of it, too. So I’m very grateful to be here and be a part of it.”

Jones explained that he wasn’t thinking about about his future when asked about it after a loss to the Eagles that still was “very fresh.”

“Right now thinking more about this year and this team, the guys and how grateful I am to be a part of it” Jones said.

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract, but in Brian Daboll’s first season, Jones had his best season. He threw 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, while running for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants could use the transition tag ($30.4 million) or franchise tag ($32.4 million) on Jones when the window opens Feb. 21 if they can’t reach agreement on a new deal.

Jones said he “didn’t think there was much truth” to recent reports that the sides were close to an extension but characterized “conversations” with Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen about his future as “positive.”

He smiled when asked if he was aware of what the top quarterbacks in the league are making.

“I’ve got a good sense,” he said.

The one certainty in Jones’ uncertain future is he will see a big pay increase over the $965,000 base salary and $8.365 million in total salary he saw this season.