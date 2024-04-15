Daniel Jones insists he’s unconcerned about whether the Giants draft a quarterback

The Giants used the sixth overall pick on Daniel Jones in 2019. They signed him to a four-year, $160 million deal last March that really was a two-year commitment.

Now, with the sixth overall pick later this month, the Giants could draft Jones’ replacement.

The team has spent the offseason scouting all the top quarterbacks.

Jones said all the right things Monday, comparing his uncertain future to that of Saquon Barkley last season. The running back played out his contract last season and signed with the Eagles in free agency last month.

“It’s a competitive league, so the best way to handle that I think is to focus on what I’m doing,” Jones said, via Dan Salomone of the team website. “Focus on myself and making sure that I’m, one, healthy, and then ready to play good football. So that’s what I can control. That’s what I can do to help myself and the team.”

Jones played only six games last season and continues to rehab a torn ACL.

He expects to be ready to go by training camp.

Regardless what the Giants do in the draft, Jones is expected to be the team’s opening day starter.

“I think you can get into trouble when you try to think too much about some of those things and how it all works out,” Jones said. “I’m just focused on what I’m doing, and that’s my rehab, getting healthy, spending time with the guys, and making sure we’re getting on the same page, and having the best spring we can.”