Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Daniel Jones: It feels good to be on this side of it

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:14 PM
nbc_nfl_jonespresser_230101
January 1, 2023 05:02 PM
With a 38-10 win over the Colts, the Giants have secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Despite the excitement, Daniel Jones is laser focused.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones experienced a few new things during Sunday’s win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Jones got to celebrate making the playoffs for the first time in his four-year career and he got to take a curtain call when Tyrod Taylor replaced him in the fourth quarter of the 38-10 win. The home crowd was chanting Jones’ name after he threw two touchdowns and ran for two others to continue his best professional season.

“That was a special moment,” Jones said in a postgame press conference. “A lot of guys who put in a lot of work. We’ve been through, certainly, some tougher times and it feels good to be on this side of it, for sure. Special moment with those guys. Really proud of this team, proud of what we did today. Grateful to be a part of it.”

The Giants set Jones up for a prove-it year by passing on his fifth-year option and Jones responded in the best possible fashion. That will make for some offseason decisions about contract offers and franchise tags, but his play is a matter for celebration now and for however long the Giants continue their run.