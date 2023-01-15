 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones leads Giants to 17-14 halftime lead

  
Published January 15, 2023 01:12 PM
The Vikings and Giants played an entertaining first half, combining for 31 points and 439 yards. The Giants lead 17-14 at halftime.

The Giants, who have 265 yards, scored on their first three possessions. They would have scored three touchdowns, but tight end Daniel Bellinger got anxious on a designed run for Daniel Jones from the 4-yard line and was called for an illegal shift that negated the touchdown run.

The Giants got 3 yards from Matt Breida before two incompletions and had to settle for the 25-yard, chip-shot field goal from Graham Gano. That gave New York a 17-14 lead.

The Vikings then marched 75 yards in eight plays to close to within a field goal before the half.

K.J. Osborn caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins. Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw got away with a holding penalty on Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on the play.

Cousins scored the team’s opening touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Cousins is 13-of-16 for 132 yards and a touchdown, with Justin Jefferson catching six passes for 43 yards. T.J. Hockenson has three catches for 59 yards.

The Vikings, though, have the NFL’s worst defense and are playing like it. Their only stop of the half came when the Giants took a knee to end the half.

Jones has completed 12 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while running for 71 yards on 10 carries. Saquon Barkley has four carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Darius Slayton has three catches for 74 yards and Isaiah Hodgins three for 31 and a touchdown.