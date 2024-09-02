 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones retains his captain status for 2024

  
Published September 2, 2024 12:23 PM

Giants’ management is ambivalent about quarterback Daniel Jones. When it comes to voting for team captains, the players are not.

Jones is one of five Giants captains for 2024.

The others are left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Last year, the Giants had 10 captains.

“This year there is less captains, so I think that holds a little bit more weight,” Thomas said, via the team’s official website. “Guys respect you a lot more. We brought a lot of other veteran guys along, even if they’re not captains, that have done a good job on both sides of the ball, just being leaders and trying to get everybody on the same page.”

Jones has been a captain for each of his six seasons with the Giants. There might not be a seventh, but not because he’d suddenly lose the vote. The Giants already spent plenty of time in the offseason looking for other quarterbacks. If Jones doesn’t rebound significantly in 2024, they’ll be able to move on from Jones with no further expense.