Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Jones: Sunday's win means a lot

  
Published January 16, 2023 02:05 AM
nbc_fnia_applebee_giantsvikingsrecap_230115
January 15, 2023 09:59 PM
Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio discuss how Daniel Jones has matured over the course of the season and assess where the Vikings came up short.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones quieted a lot of doubters over the course of the 2022 season and any remaining ones likely gave up the cause on Sunday.

Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns while running for 78 yards in a 31-24 win that sent the Giants into the divisional round of the playoffs. It was a game plan that put the game squarely on Jones’ shoulders, including a pair of key fourth down sneaks, and the quarterback came through with flying colors.

That leaves him in a very different place than he was at the start of the season and Jones didn’t hold back when it came to the significance of the moment.

“Means a lot. It means a lot. It’s a big win for us and I’m grateful to be a part of it,” Jones said.

Jones is playing out the final year of his contract and added that he’s “focused on what we’re doing right now” when asked about what Sunday’s win means for his future, but there’s no doubt that he has positioned himself for a windfall this offseason and games like Sunday likely have the Giants thinking the best may still be coming for Jones in the NFL.