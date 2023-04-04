 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones training with teammates in Arizona this week

  
Published April 4, 2023 01:50 PM
April 4, 2023 09:22 AM
In honor of UConn men's basketball posting a dominant NCAA National Tournament run, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the top NFL playoff runs, from the 1989 Niners to the 1985 Bears and more.

The Giants have their quarterback long term, having signed Daniel Jones last month just before the franchise tag deadline.

Jones and the Giants reached the divisional round last season. They want more this season.

The work already has started.

Jones is training with teammates in Arizona this week, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports. The throwing sessions become an annual occurrence for Jones and his receivers ahead of the offseason program.

The Giants begin their voluntary program April 17.

Jones had a career year in 2022, with 3,205 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.