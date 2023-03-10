Daniel Snyder reportedly tells NFL he has “multiple bidders” that other owners “will love”

If Daniel Snyder truly isn’t planning to sell the Commanders, he’s as committed to the ruse as George Costanza was when he lied to his former future in-laws that he had a house in the Hamptons.

According to the Washington Post, Snyder has told the NFL that he has “multiple bidders” for the team that other owners “will love.” (The love/hate bar is low.) Snyder also has told the league the sale price is “looking good .”

The addition of Mitchell Rales has apparently bolstered the candidacy of Josh Harris to emerge as the winning bidders, potentially allowing them to get to a purchase price that will justify the ongoing shunning of Jeff Bezos.

It will be interesting to see how the issue is handled at the annual meetings to be held later this month. Unless he’s close to striking a deal by then, someone needs to make it clear that, eventually, they’ll be voting either to approve a new owner or to force him out.