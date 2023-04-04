 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff

  
Published April 4, 2023 09:45 AM
April 4, 2023 09:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they could see the Raiders grabbing a QB to train behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as upgrading a number of positions.

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is joining the Raiders roster and one of his former teammates is now a member of the team’s coaching staff.

Danny Amendola is now listed on the team’s website as coaching assistant/returners and multiple reports have confirmed his addition to the staff. The team has not made a formal announcement of the move at this point.

Amendola wrapped up his playing career with eight games for the Texans in 2021. He played 69 games for the Patriots and also played for the Rams, Dolphins, and Lions during his 13 years in the NFL.

He had 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career. He also returned punts and kickoffs in several of his stops around the league.

Amendola’s ties to the Raiders go well beyond Hoyer. Head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator during Amendola’s five seasons as a wideout in New England and General Manager Dave Ziegler worked in the Patriots front office.