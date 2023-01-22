 Skip navigation
DaQuan Jones inactive for Bills-Bengals

  
Published January 22, 2023 08:49 AM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

The Bills officially won’t have one of their starting defensive tackles for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

DaQuan Jones is inactive for the contest after he was questionable for the game with a calf injury. He was limited in practice during the week.

Jones had a tackle and a QB hit in 49 defensive snaps last week. He started all of the Bills’ 16 games this season, recording 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits.

But defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is active for Sunday’s game after he didn’t play last week.

On the other side, right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams are inactive after they were ruled out on Friday. Max Scharping is expected to start at right guard with Jackson Carman at left tackle. Hakeem Adeniji has also replaced right tackle La’el Collins, as he’s out with a torn ACL.

Cornerback Christian Benford, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, tight end Tommy Sweeney, linebacker Terrel Bernard, linebacker Baylon Spector, and safety Jared Mayden are also inactive for Buffalo.

Running back Chris Evans, cornerback Tre Flowers, defensive end Jeff Gunter, defensive tackle Jay Tufele, and tight end Nick Bowers are inactive for Cincinnati.