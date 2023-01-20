 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills

  
Published January 20, 2023 09:08 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230120
January 20, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect kickers to shine, especially Brett Maher from the Cowboys, and star playmakers to ball out, such as Deebo Samuel and Dexter Lawrence, in the Divisional Round.

The Bills have two players with injury designations for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips are both listed as questionable for the divisional round of the playoffs. Both players were limited in practice this week.

Jones (calf) had a tackle and a quarterback hit in 49 snaps against the Dolphins last Sunday. Jones started 16 games this season and had 38 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Phillips (shoulder) did not play against Miami. He had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 regular season appearances.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was also out against the Dolphins. He is set to play after practicing fully all of this week.