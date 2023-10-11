Darius Slay did not practice Wednesday

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox practiced on Wednesday after missing Week Five with a back injury, but another one of the team’s defensive starters did not join him on the field.

Cornerback Darius Slay did not participate in practice. Slay, who played all 56 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Rams, is listed with a knee injury.

Safety Justin Evans (knee) and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) also sat out Wednesday. Tuipulotu did not play in Week Five.

Cox was a limited participant in the team’s first on-field work ahead of their game with the Jets. Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot), and tight end Jack Stoll (shoulder) were also limited. Dean was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week while Brown joined Cox and Tuipulotu in missing the Rams game.