Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Darius Slay still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia

  
Published February 7, 2023 07:21 AM
nbc_pft_phiconstruction_230206
February 6, 2023 02:20 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms peel back how G.M. Howie Roseman has built a balanced Eagles roster with no glaring weaknesses and examine how they’ll stack up against the Chiefs.

Almost three years after the Lions traded him to the Eagles, Darius Slay still has a beef with former Detroit head coach Matt Patricia.

Slay, at the Super Bowl this week with the Eagles, said it still fuels him remembering that when he told Patricia he was working out in the offseason with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib, Patricia responded by telling Slay that he’s not as good as them.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said, via MassLive.com. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with .”

Slay said that from the moment Patrica arrived in Detroit, he made players feel like they weren’t respected there.

“I mean, it was weird how he came in like he was just bigger and better than all of us,” Slay said. “He acted like we asked to be here. You know, we do get selected. . . . That was crazy. That was a first.”

As it turned out, Slay got the last laugh. The Lions got just a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for trading Slay to the Eagles, but in Philadelphia Slay has shown he’s an elite cornerback. It was a great trade for the Eagles, one of the many great moves that has them in the Super Bowl.